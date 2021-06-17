17th June 2021
Lakes denies executing double murder suspect

Author: Okot Emanuel | Published: 2 mins ago

Lakes State | Credit | Wikipedia

Police in Lakes State have refuted media reports that a man has been executed by firing squad over the killing of a lactating mother and an infant.

On Wednesday, a local news outlet said it had received unconfirmed reports about the execution of the suspect on orders of the new state Governor, Rin Tueny.

Two days earlier, an assailant shot and killed a lactating mother and her newborn in Pacong Payam, Rumbek East County.

The mother identified as Nyitur Mapuor Chut Dhuol, 35. She was gunned down along with her unnamed baby at home in what police thought was a revenge attack.

The area police spokesperson told Eye Radio that indeed one suspect was later apprehended.

The suspect, Sebit Maruol, 25, was reportedly handed over to the police by armed youth commonly known as “Gelweng”.

According to the police, Maruol admitted to killing the two – an act he allegedly committed under the influence of alcohol.

“He is under detention in Rumbek East,”Capt. Elijah Mabor, but stating that the accused has not been executed by a firing squad.

“After investigation, the case will be forwarded to the court and the court will decide over it.”

According to the penal Act, whoever causes the death of another person, upon conviction shall be sentenced to death or imprisonment for life, and may also be liable to a fine.

The court can, however, be lenient if the nearest relatives of the deceased opt for customary blood compensation, with imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years.

