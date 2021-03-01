1st March 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Lakes state revitalized gov’t formed

Lakes state revitalized gov’t formed

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 1 min ago

President Salva Kiir in his office. PHOTO: South Sudan Presidential Press Unit

President Salva Kiir has reconstituted the Lakes state government by appointing representatives of the various party to the revitalized peace agreement.

Among the appointees are five advisors to the governor Makur Kulang.

He also appointed 17 ministers and 7 county commissioners.

In the decree read on the state SSBC TV last evening, President Kiir further appointed 30 officials to the state Independent Commissions.

The appointees are representatives of the main SPLM party of the former Interim Transitional Government of National Unity, South Sudan Opposition Alliance, SPLM-IO, Other Political Parties, and the National Agenda, a partner to the former Interim Transitional Government of National Unity.

Upper Nile and Eastern Equatoria are the remaining states to have a reconstituted government.

Local governments in the administrative areas of Ruweng, Pibor and Abyei are also yet to be reconstituted.

Popular Stories
Kiir reconstitutes Jonglei state gov’t with 60 appointees 1

Kiir reconstitutes Jonglei state gov’t with 60 appointees

Published Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Western Bahr el Ghazal state revitalized government formed 2

Western Bahr el Ghazal state revitalized government formed

Published Thursday, February 25, 2021

Lawyers question Kiir’s move to appoint state officials 3

Lawyers question Kiir’s move to appoint state officials

Published Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Kiir appoints 45 government officials for Unity State 4

Kiir appoints 45 government officials for Unity State

Published Monday, February 22, 2021

Kiir reconstitutes Western Equatoria State gov’t 5

Kiir reconstitutes Western Equatoria State gov’t

Published Friday, February 26, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Lakes state revitalized gov’t formed

Published 1 min ago

Gov’t to impose ‘severe’ anti-coronavirus measures

Published 9 hours ago

Official confirms gov’t to waive visa fees for EAC citizens

Published 10 hours ago

Kiir commits to clearing EAC fees

Published 12 hours ago

More dead bodies test positive for Covid—health ministry

Published 12 hours ago

The abandoned schools of Kapoeta

Published Sunday, February 28, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st March 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.