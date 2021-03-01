Lakes state revitalized gov’t formed

President Salva Kiir has reconstituted the Lakes state government by appointing representatives of the various party to the revitalized peace agreement.

Among the appointees are five advisors to the governor Makur Kulang.

He also appointed 17 ministers and 7 county commissioners.

In the decree read on the state SSBC TV last evening, President Kiir further appointed 30 officials to the state Independent Commissions.

The appointees are representatives of the main SPLM party of the former Interim Transitional Government of National Unity, South Sudan Opposition Alliance, SPLM-IO, Other Political Parties, and the National Agenda, a partner to the former Interim Transitional Government of National Unity.

Upper Nile and Eastern Equatoria are the remaining states to have a reconstituted government.

Local governments in the administrative areas of Ruweng, Pibor and Abyei are also yet to be reconstituted.