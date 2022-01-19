19th January 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Peace | Politics   |   Lam Both calls for orientation of party leaders in county levels

Lam Both calls for orientation of party leaders in county levels

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 32 seconds ago

FILE: Peter Lam Both, new SPLM Acting Secretary-General. Courtesy

The SPLM acting secretary general has called for orientation of peace party leaders at administrative levels across the country.

Lam Both made the remarks after the Commissioner of Akobo County reportedly expelled the SPLM chairperson from the area in an inappropriate manner.

The 2018 peace agreement provides for the peace parties to work in a collegial spirit as opposed to taking unilateral decisions.

It requires that state governments consult and cooperate in the interest of peace and stability.

But peter Lam Both says Commissioner Gatwec Reat, denied the party chairman there from conducting meetings with SPLM-IO.

Lam describes the move as unacceptable adding, the commissioner has no right to dismiss the party official.

“We are implementing the peace agreement with the major partner SPLM-IO and that it is unacceptable for the commissioner on the ticket of SPLM.IO to dismiss SPLM chairperson in the counties”, Mr. Lam said on Tuesday.

“I want the chairman of SPLM.IO, Dr. Riek Machar, to talk to his commissioner if we are to implement this peace agreement smoothly, it is not too late to tell his commissioner to back down from what he is doing”, Lam adds.

 

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Traffic officers assault Eye Radio staff, remove his tooth 1

Traffic officers assault Eye Radio staff, remove his tooth

Published Monday, January 17, 2022

49 arrested over visa fraud in Juba 2

49 arrested over visa fraud in Juba

Published Wednesday, January 12, 2022

South Sudan launches digitalized traffic system 3

South Sudan launches digitalized traffic system

Published Friday, January 14, 2022

Animu at Juba main prison, pending trial – Immigration 4

Animu at Juba main prison, pending trial – Immigration

Published Thursday, January 13, 2022

UK renews financial sanctions against top gov’t officials, army generals 5

UK renews financial sanctions against top gov’t officials, army generals

Published Thursday, January 13, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Lam Both calls for orientation of party leaders in county levels

Published 32 seconds ago

Sudan crises disrupts market for Gum Arabic-Renk farmers

Published 5 hours ago

Melut County hires Ugandan teachers using its oil share

Published 17 hours ago

Thousands flee hunger in Eastern Equatoria State

Published 21 hours ago

IG-Kit-Gwang deal violation of R-ARCSS-Activist

Published 22 hours ago

UNMAS cautions Piji County residents against existing landmines

Published Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th January 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.