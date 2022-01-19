Lam Both calls for orientation of party leaders in county levels

The SPLM acting secretary general has called for orientation of peace party leaders at administrative levels across the country.

Lam Both made the remarks after the Commissioner of Akobo County reportedly expelled the SPLM chairperson from the area in an inappropriate manner.

The 2018 peace agreement provides for the peace parties to work in a collegial spirit as opposed to taking unilateral decisions.

It requires that state governments consult and cooperate in the interest of peace and stability.

But peter Lam Both says Commissioner Gatwec Reat, denied the party chairman there from conducting meetings with SPLM-IO.

Lam describes the move as unacceptable adding, the commissioner has no right to dismiss the party official.

“We are implementing the peace agreement with the major partner SPLM-IO and that it is unacceptable for the commissioner on the ticket of SPLM.IO to dismiss SPLM chairperson in the counties”, Mr. Lam said on Tuesday.

“I want the chairman of SPLM.IO, Dr. Riek Machar, to talk to his commissioner if we are to implement this peace agreement smoothly, it is not too late to tell his commissioner to back down from what he is doing”, Lam adds.

