Last national dialogue conference commences this morning

The last national dialogue conference commences in Juba this morning, bringing to an end three years of talks on good governance and development of the country.

More than 500 delegates from different communities and political parties will participate in the national conference that will run for 14 days.

President Salva Kiir has delegated Hussein Abdelbagi, the vice president in Charge Service Cluster to open the conference.

According to a copy of the program obtained by Eye Radio, the President of South Africa – Cyril Ramaphosa will address the conference virtually and the African Union Commission chairman, Moussa Faki Mahamat will be represented by the AU ambassador to Juba, Jerome Biswaro.

The IGAD special envoy to South Sudan, Ismail Wais; and representatives from Uganda and Kenya are among dignitaries expected to address the conference.

However, some opposition groups have distanced themselves from the dialogue, including the National Democratic Movement led by Dr. Lam Akol.

Dr Akol wrote on his twitter handle that his party will not participate in the conference, arguing that its roles have been superseded by the peace agreement.

Unconfirmed reports also say the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition led by Dr. Riek Machar is also boycotting the talks.

President Kiir launched the National Dialogue in May 2017.

He said the initiative would address the root causes of South Sudan’s conflict through discourse that links the national, regional, and grassroots levels.

