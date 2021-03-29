Latest Malakal killings ‘unacceptable’

29th March 2021
Author: Charles Wote | Published: 8 hours ago

UN peacekeepers help excavate a grave for the victims of the Saturday attack. Date: March 28, 2021 | Credit | Courtesy

The Office of the First Vice President has termed the killing of civilians in Malakal town as “unacceptable” and called for swift action to apprehend the perpetrators.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Dr. Riek Machar condemned the “attack by a militia on innocent civilians” in the Upper Nile state capital.

His office suggested that the attack was organized by anti-peace elements, who he wants to see held accountable.

According to eyewitnesses, armed individuals shot at people who had turned up for the reception of the new state governor, Budhok Ayang.

The governor had just landed in Malakal from Juba when the incident happened.

It is not clear how many people were really killed in the attack on Saturday.

In its statement, Dr. Riek Machar’s office confirmed that women and children were among the dead.

“The killing of civilians by some Apadang militia upon the arrival of the Governor is a crime and need accurate investigation to be done,” said Goanar Gordon Yien, deputy press secretary.

Gordon added that the SPLM-IO calls for the urgent graduation of unified forces to provide security to civilians in areas such as Malakal.

It has been difficult to get a clear picture of the incident because authorities on the ground and in Juba have not issued official statements.

The National Democratic Movement led by Dr. Lam Akol has, however, said citizens who had welcomed the governor were moving on foot from the airport to the state secretariat to witness the swearing-in ceremony of government officials when they were fired upon at Hai Jalaba area.

It revealed that a dozen people died in the attack by men in wearing “army and police uniforms”.

When Eye Radio contacted the governor of Upper Nile state this morning, he said they were locked in a meeting, and will issue a statement at a later time.

