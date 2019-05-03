Latjor gov’t demands investigations into the killing of Hon. Simon Deng

The Governor of Latjor is calling for the formation of an independent inquiry into the recent killing of national Member of Parliament representing an area in the state.

Lawmaker Simon Deng and his bodyguard were both shot dead in a Sobat River ambush nearly two months ago. He was on an official mission to disseminate the revitalized peace agreement.

Read more: https://eyeradio.org/mp-representing-latjor-at-tnla-killed-in-road-ambush/

Governor Elijah Liech Bany believes that his death was sanctioned by some people in Juba. He said Honorable Deng’s death could cause problems in Latjor if it is not looked into.

“We are suspecting people inside here and outside there, but it is just suspicion…but we know there are people inside cooperating with those outside [that] we call enemies of peace,” Governor Liech told the press in Juba.

Earlier, the Organization of African Trade Union Unity called on the government of South Sudan to investigate the killing. Honorable Simon Deng was the President of the South Sudan Workers Trade Union Federation.

The trade union said the government should ensure that the perpetrators of “this barbaric act” are brought to justice.

Related story: https://eyeradio.org/my-father-died-as-a-hero-says-slain-mp-simons-son/