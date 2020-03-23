“Law abiding” Justice Chan was poorly approached at airport – Ateny

The Presidential Press Secretary has attributed to ‘poor approach’ the standoff between coronavirus screening team and bodyguards of Chief Justice at the Juba International Airport recently.

Last week, chaos erupted at the Justice Chan Reec, who upon arrival from Dubai, refused to be screened for Covid-19.

According to his daughter, the screening team called security on Justice Chan. They held him at gunpoint and whisked away.

He was reportedly later released on orders of President Salva Kiir.

The incident generated debate on social media platforms, with many South Sudanese asking why senior government officials defy Presidential decree.

Asked this morning by Eye Radio why the President contradicted himself and ordered for the release of Chief Justice, Ateny Wek Ateny, stressed that the president intervened to quell the tension.

The Presidential Press Secretary described Chief Justice Chan Reec as a “law abiding citizen”, citing that the screening team might have approached poorly.

“Chief Justice is one of the law abiding citizens, maybe the approach by the screening team at the airport might have been proper,” Ateny said on Monday.

Last week, President Kiir asked all senior government officials to abide by the screening and quarantine measures issued by Ministry of Health at various entry points to avoid importation of coronavirus.

In some countries, governments have already put down punitive measures against those who may deliberately ignore coronavirus preventive measures.

In the neighboring Kenya, Kilifi County Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi has been arrested and put on forced 14-day isolation for defying quarantine orders.

This came after the leader refused to self-quarantine after trip to Germany on March 1.

He went on attend a staff and Cabinet meeting without putting himself under 14-day quarantine, Daily Nation reports.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said Saburi will be prosecuted after completing the 14-day forced quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus.