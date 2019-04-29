29th April 2019
Law makers in Maiwut arrested for declining to impeach deputy governor

Published: 8 hours ago

Maiwut state Governor, General Bol Ruach Rom. File Photo

Two members of parliament in Maiwut state have been detained for declining to impeach the deputy governor, a senior state official has said.

According to a senior state official who spoke to Eye Radio, the lawmakers arrested reportedly declined to participate in a vote of no confidence against the deputy governor, who is also the state SPLM chairman.

The senior government official spoke to Eye Radio’s journalist on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

Other two senior government officials have been also arrested by the police in the state capital, Pagak. They were accused of planning to assassinate the governor of Maiwut state.

The source said that there has been a political dispute between the governor of Maiwut state, Mr. Bol Ruach Rom, and his deputy, Hassan Bali.

In January 2017, Mr. Ruach was appointed as the governor of Maiwut state on SPLM-IO – Taban ticket, while Mr. Bali was appointed deputy governor as part of power-sharing between SPLM-IG of President Salva Kiir, and SPLM-IO of First Vice President Gen. Taban Deng.

The source said the deputy governor and his SPLM colleagues have been accusing the governor of corruption and lack of transparency in the state, an allegation that was dismissed by the state minister of information as baseless.

According to the source, the disagreement between Mr. Ruach and his deputy prompted the governor to relieve state ministers and other senior government officials in December 2018.

Those senior government officials relieved from the state government were the loyalist of state SPLM chairman, Mr. Bali.

Some of the senior officials relieved were the state minister of Local Government, Mr. Gach Puok Dak, Political Advisor, Mr. Gabrial Tut Gatchay Lual, the state minister of Health, Gatluak Liphoth Dieu, and the state minister of Rural Development, Mr. Simon Duop Puok Tier.

Other senior officials were Longechuk County Commissioner, Mr. John Monyany Lual, and the state Independence Commission, Mr. Paul Biel Chuol.

On Saturday, according to the source, the governor allegedly ordered the Police Commissioner of Maiwut, General John Luny Puk to arrest the four officials.

“In Pagak at the interim headquarters of the Maiwut state, we heard that the governor has ordered the police to arrest a number of state parliamentarians and now they are still in the police custody.” the source said.

They include honorable Simon Tut-gang, Honorable Bith Thiang, Honorable Gatwech Bill and Honorable Kueth Chuol.

According to the official, one of those detained was tortured.

“The police has tortured one chairperson who is being accused by the governor of plotting to kill him (the governor).” the source said.

Eye Radio efforts to reach the governor’s office in Pagak was not immediately successful.

