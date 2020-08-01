1st August 2020
Lawmaker accuses SPLA-IO of Ruweng killings

Lawmaker accuses SPLA-IO of Ruweng killings

Authors: Woja Emmanuel | Garang Abraham | Published: 1 min ago

File: A village in Ruweng Administrative Area.

A lawmaker representing Ruweng at the national parliament in Juba says at least 9 people have been killed by armed men believed to be from SPLA-IO.

Among those dead are said to be children, women and the elderly.

Honorable Riek Manyiel stated that 3 other people were wounded in the attack on Dhieu village in Ruweng Administrative Area.

The legislator accuses forces of the SPLA-IO that he says belong to Johnson Olony, a claim denied by the SPLA-IO.

Manyiel added that some women were abducted, while properties were looted.

“On the 23rd and 28th, the SPLA-IO attacked our positions in Ruweng and during the attack 9 people including women, children and elderly people were killed,” Hon. Manuel said.

He mentioned mostly women and children have been displaced by the assault.

“We condemn this unwarranted attack on the civilian population because we are in peace. We call on the presidency to investigate the people behind this incident,” he maintained.

However, the SPLA-IO Deputy Military spokesperson denied the allegation. Colonel Lam Paul says their forces are observing the ceasefire.

He also notes that such complaints would have been presented to them by the SSPDF forces in Ruweng at it happened.

“If our forces attacked government territory, that means we would have information from the SSPDF command, but since we don’t have complaints from SSPDF command, it means that no attack happened from the SPLA-IO,” asserted Col. Lam.

He regarded the statement by the lawmaker as an attempt to stir up discontent and political turbulence.

“I want to urge the public to disregard these kinds of information because they are just propaganda caused to derail the peace process and damage the image of the SPLA-IO,” Lam concluded.

1st August 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.