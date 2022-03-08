Lawmakers condemn recent violence in Magwi County

Some national MPs from Eastern Equatoria have added their voice in condemning the recent violence in Magwi County.



The lawmakers, some of them representing the area at the legislature, also called on the state and national governments to hold to account the perpetrators.

Recently, herders and the host community clashed in the areas of Abara, Ayii, Kit and Agoro-Somboro villages in Magwi County leaving a number of people dead and hundreds of others displaced.

Hon. Julius Moilinga, the Chairperson of Eastern Equatoria Parliamentary Caucus read out a joint statement of the group this morning in Juba.

“Members of the transitional national legislature representing the people of Eastern Equatoria State condemn in the strongest term possible this barbaric and despicable acts of murder, destruction and displacement of an innocent and unarmed civilians,” Hon. Moilinga said.

“We don’t condone any act of violence, murder, destruction and displacement currently happening in Eastern Equatoria State as this violate the fundamental right of citizens of this country as enshrined in the constitution.”

In 2017, President Salva Kiir issued a decree ordering cattle keepers to move all their livestock out of the greater Equatoria region.

But the cattle keepers have defied the order

Hon. Julius Moilinga calls on the national government and the state authorities to ensure that the orders are implemented without further delays.

“We call upon one, the governor and the government of Eastern Equatoria to ensure the safety of all citizens of Eastern Equatoria State and others who are resident in the state,”

“Two, the government of Eastern Equatoria State to track down the perpetrators of these crimes and bring them to book.

Three, the RTGoNu to support the government of Eastern Equatoria state in the implementation of the Presidential orders. The cattle herders should immediately leave all territory of Eastern Equatoria State [and] return to their state.”

Last week, the Minister of Information Michael Makuei appealed for calm saying efforts were underway to ensure the herders in Magwi County return to their state despite the flooding and insecurity in Jonglei.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter