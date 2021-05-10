10th May 2021
Leaders asked to put aside differences to implement peace pact

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 4 hours ago

Christian Bader, European Union ambassador to South Sudan | Credit | Lou Nelson/Eye Radio

The European Union ambassador to South Sudan has called on the country’s leaders to leave behind their political differences and focus on peace deal implementation.

“You have differences, but differences are not something which would prevent you from being united,” Christian Bader said on the Dawn.

He pointed out parties to the revitalized peace agreement should implement the peace deal in letter and spirit to gain support from the international community.

In February 2021, some members of the public criticized the peace parties for intentionally delaying the implementation of the accord.

They said since the partial establishment of the unity government, nothing much had been achieved.

Those who spoke to Eye Radio particularly condemned the government for lack of services, security and other forms of development.

They said the country was over-relying on humanitarian organizations, while the few politicians consume the little money generated from the oil and non-oil revenues.

Others demanded that the government embark on fostering peace and improving the economy.

Over the weekend, President Salva Kiir dissolved both the transitional national legislative assembly and the council of states.

According to Amb. Bader, the leaders should recommit themselves in implementation to improve security and attract investors to the country.

“For sure…what we cannot do [as international community] is to implement it [peace deal] for you. It is up to the government of South Sudan, it is up to the parties of the peace agreement to do it. We can only support it,” he continued.

Ambassador Christian Bader was hosted on the Dawn show to mark Europe Day.

Held on 9 May every year, Europe Day celebrates peace and unity in Europe.

