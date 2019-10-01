1st October 2019
Leaders asked to solve boundary problem

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 8 hours ago

Map of the current 32 States in South Sudan with their capitals.

The Special Representatives of UN Secretary General has urged President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Dr. Riek Machar to address the disagreement over boundaries.

Previously, the opposition group said the creation of 32 states was against the peace agreement and should be reversed.

But the government insists that it is a popular demand and should not be revoked.

As a result, the Independent Boundaries Commission (IBC) was established by the Revitalized Peace Agreement to consider the number of States, their boundaries and the composition and restructuring of the Council of States.

In February, the IBC notified the general public to send letters on the number of states South Sudan should have and why.

It also embarked on a countrywide consultation drive to gather opinions of people at the grassroots on the number of States they deem manageable and viable.

“In resolving this issue, it’s going to need President Salva Kiir sitting down with Dr. Riek Machar in another face to face meeting,” David Shearer said during a forum organized by UNMISS civil and political affairs division to support the implementation of the peace process.

“So, we are very much hopeful that the face to face meeting that happened two weeks ago is going to be repeated over and over.”

The two leaders and other opposition groups are expected to set up a unity government next month.

