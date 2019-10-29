Leaders urged to remember the papal kiss

The South Sudan’s Bishops have echoed call for formation of a unity government as scheduled.

According to the revitalized peace agreement, the peace parties were to set up the power sharing government in May 2019.

However, this was pushed to November 12 to allow for implementation of the security arrangements.

The deadline approaching, the leaders have disagreed over the issue – with some calling for more extension as the same arrangements remain halfway unimplemented.

The main opposition leader, Dr. Riek Machar argues that at least half of the 83,000-strong force should be well trained and unified.

On the other hand, the Kiir administration insists that the remaining time – two weeks – is enough to orient the soldiers.

“Let our leaders remember the love and humility of our Holy Father Pope Francis when he kissed their feet. Is his unprecedented gesture to be wasted?” the Bishops asked in their recent pastoral statement issued at the weekend.

The Bishops caution that the formation of a new Government of National Unity (GNU) will not be a panacea for all the country’s problems.

“We hope that a new transitional government will be formed soon, but we stress that the formation of a government is not an end in itself,” say the Bishops.

“A new government will only have legitimacy if it resolves the conflict and provides peace, justice, security, basic services and good governance for the people.

“We are particularly concerned about the failure to agree on the number and boundaries of the states, which is already causing conflict in some areas, and on the failure to create a new, integrated, unified, well-trained, disciplined, professional army.”

But the Bishops added that they will only support the formation of the transitional government if it meets the essential preconditions and is genuinely inclusive.

Both the IGAD and the UN Security Council are for establishment of the coalition government next month.

Pope Francis, in a dramatic gesture after an unprecedented retreat at the Vatican, knelt to kiss the feet of South Sudan’s previously warring leaders in April. He urged them to not return to a civil war.

The conflict, which erupted in Juba in December 2013, has made 1.8 million South Sudanese internally displaced persons and displaced 2.3 Million others to the neighboring countries.