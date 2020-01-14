Legislator registers fears over Athiony oil facility

A legislator representing Ruweng at the Council of States has called for the shutting down of Athiony oil facility following an explosion in Aliny County yesterday.

Production in the area is reportedly managed by Greater Pioneer Operating Company, GPOC.

Environmentalists have expressed fears over the impact of the pollution caused by the explosion on the local population.

It is still not clear what caused the explosion and the extent of the damage.

Hon. Mary Ayen Majok suggests that, if GPOC is unable to contain pollution and such explosions, the government should halt production in the area.

“We need to make a wise and a bold decision that is better to suspend the operation until we put things in order,” Hon. Ayen told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

Similar fire incident caused an explosion near an airstrip in the Unity oil field last month.

Oil spillage remains a great concern to the inhabitants around oil wells.

Both local and international campaign groups have reported widespread environmental pollution in oil-producing areas, with animals and people affected.

They say women are giving birth to deformed babies and stillbirths, claims the local people have confirmed.