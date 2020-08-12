12th August 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
[spt-posts-ticker]

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Justice | National News | News   |   Lemon Gaba rape victim gets pro bono service

Lemon Gaba rape victim gets pro bono service

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

Symbol of justice

The former justice of the court of appeal in Juba says there is no need for forensic evidence if an accused confesses to having committed the crime.

Dr. Geri Raymondo is referring to the Juba’s Lemon Gaba rape and murder case against three young men.

On 27 June 2018, an unnamed woman was gang-raped and killed in the residential area.

Three suspects were arrested the following day.

The police identified the accused by their first names as; Sebit, Thomas and Luka.

On the day of their arrest, the suspects appeared before a magistrate court and confessed to raping the women.

However, the case has been dragging since then over absence of forensic evidence.

“A single witness alone is enough, in addition to the confession of the accused. If the accused has admitted that he committed the crime and he’s sorry. That is enough,” said Dr. Raymondo, who is also a professor of law at the University of Juba.

He argued tht the government is obligated to pay any cost of investigation “because investigation lies on the government’s shoulder, not the individual”.

Dr Raymondo promised to provide legally represent the family free of charge, describing the delay as a violation of the constitution.

“A justice delayed is justice denied. I am advising them to come to my office. I will provide pro bono service to them…in order to speed up the judicial process, so that the deceased can get Justice,” he added.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 13:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Suspected killer of three siblings identified as a relative 1

Suspected killer of three siblings identified as a relative

Published Monday, August 10, 2020

20 die in disarmament clashes in Tonj 2

20 die in disarmament clashes in Tonj

Published Sunday, August 9, 2020

Police close to identifying exact killer of siblings in Juba 3

Police close to identifying exact killer of siblings in Juba

Published Friday, August 7, 2020

Water tank kills Juba baby girl 4

Water tank kills Juba baby girl

Published Thursday, August 6, 2020

Kiir gives Igga green light to introduce economic reforms 5

Kiir gives Igga green light to introduce economic reforms

Published Friday, August 7, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Lemon Gaba rape victim gets pro bono service

Published 1 min ago

Peace monitoring body probes alleged GBV cases

Published 17 mins ago

Activist disapproves of ‘huge state governments’

Published 2 hours ago

Jonglei governor appeals for humanitarian aid to people affected by floods

Published 20 hours ago

Update: Warrap disarmament clashes leave 127 dead

Published 21 hours ago

Parties strike responsibility sharing ratio deal

Published 24 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th August 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.