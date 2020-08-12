Lemon Gaba rape victim gets pro bono service

The former justice of the court of appeal in Juba says there is no need for forensic evidence if an accused confesses to having committed the crime.

Dr. Geri Raymondo is referring to the Juba’s Lemon Gaba rape and murder case against three young men.

On 27 June 2018, an unnamed woman was gang-raped and killed in the residential area.

Three suspects were arrested the following day.

The police identified the accused by their first names as; Sebit, Thomas and Luka.

On the day of their arrest, the suspects appeared before a magistrate court and confessed to raping the women.

However, the case has been dragging since then over absence of forensic evidence.

“A single witness alone is enough, in addition to the confession of the accused. If the accused has admitted that he committed the crime and he’s sorry. That is enough,” said Dr. Raymondo, who is also a professor of law at the University of Juba.

He argued tht the government is obligated to pay any cost of investigation “because investigation lies on the government’s shoulder, not the individual”.

Dr Raymondo promised to provide legally represent the family free of charge, describing the delay as a violation of the constitution.

“A justice delayed is justice denied. I am advising them to come to my office. I will provide pro bono service to them…in order to speed up the judicial process, so that the deceased can get Justice,” he added.