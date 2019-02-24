Let go of the past, leaders tell Jonglei inhabitants

A team of South Sudanese leaders have urged the inhabitants of Jonglei to forgive their fellow citizens and embrace the peace.

Over the weakened, the Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs, Daniel Awet Akot, led a team of government officials to Bor from Juba where they held a peace rally.

They include; Kuol Manyang Juuk, the Minister of Defense; Awut Deng Achuil, the Minister of Gender, Child and Social Welfare; Onyoti Adigo, the Minister of Agriculture; Deng Dau, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and David Yau Yau, Buma State governor, among others.

The state capital, Bor , was one of the major towns in the greater Upper Nile region that experienced the devastative effects of the 2013 civil war.

“I urge all of you to please forgive your brothers and sisters who did bad things to you.Don’t look at them like they are rebels, look at them as your brothers,” Makuei appealed.

“I also urge you to forgive some of your brothers that came and caused destruction to this place last time.”

Meanwhile, Peter Mayen, who is a member of the National Pre-transitional Committee said:

“Everything began here in Bor and today peace is here in Bor. You are people of history and today we are certain that peace is here at last.”

According to the agreement, the peace parties shall disseminate provisions of the agreement. They are also obliged to sensitise the grassroots communities on the implementation.