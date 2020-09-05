5th September 2020
Little girl electrocuted by a refrigerator in Yei

Author: Garang Abraham Malaak | Published: 1 min ago

3-year-old Patrice Bodi reportedly died at her father's shop in Yei town

A family in Yei town are mourning the death of a 3-year-old girl who was electrocuted by a refrigerator on Friday.

A local journalist who witnessed the incident stated that the child died upon touching a naked wire attached to a fridge at her father’s shop.

The girl has been identified as Patrice Bodi.

“The incident happened in the morning at around 11AM. The girl was playing around a refrigerator at her dad’s shop where they sell juice. She then touched one of the wires attached to the refrigerator and unfortunately, she got the electric shock,” Christopher Tarif narrated the incident to Eye Radio.

Residents of Yei town mostly depend on solar energy and generator as sources of power.

