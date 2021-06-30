Lobong denies appointing state officials without consultations

The governor of Eastern Equatoria State has denied single-handedly appointing state officials without consultations.

Yesterday, deputy governor Mary Alphonse challenged the governor for sidelining other parties to the revitalized peace deal.

The allegations came after the governor issued executive orders, appointing the state secretary-general and deputy secretary-general on Friday.

Louis Lobong also appointed a state commissioner-general for the Insurance and Regulatory Authority.

The deputy governor, Mary Alphonse who is the chairperson of the SPLM-IO in the state, argued that the move equated to a violation of the responsibility sharing arrangement in the state.

Reacting to the accusations, Governor Lobong says before the appointment of the Commissioner of State Insurance and Regulation Authority, the position had been discussed in the council of ministers in the present of the deputy governor and all SPLM-IO ministers.

Lobong further stated that the 2018 peace agreement is silent on the responsibility sharing arrangement in the state.

He says it is his prerogative to appoint head of parastatals and mayors in the state since the agreement is not clear.

“I would like to make it loud and clear that state cooperation or parastatals such as the Revenue Authority, Investment Cooperation and insurance regulation authority and are not mention in the power sharing matrix and that include the position of the mayor,” reads a statement in parts.

According to the revitalized peace agreement, decision-making in the government shall be in a spirit of collegial collaboration.

It also requires the state governments to consult and cooperate in the interest of peace and stability.

Lobong express shock and his disappointment to his deputy for using the media to voice his condemnation instead of using the political party forum established to discuss any grievances that arise among the peace parties.

“If there was anything of concern my deputy would have call for a meeting in order to understand why the appointment of the secretary general was done,” he continued.

In April, President Salva Kiir wrote a “letter of disappointment” to the governors, saying he was not happy with the manner in which they are handling their respective state affairs.

He urged them to cooperate and implement the revitalized peace deal regardless of their political or ethnic differences.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter