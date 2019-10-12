12th October 2019
Locals allow Chinese to use their murram, finally

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 1 min ago

Inhabitants of Jebel Lado County in Jubek have finally permitted the Chinese Shandong Hi-Speed company to excavate murram for the construction of the Juba-Rumbek road.

In March, South Sudan and the Chinese company agreed to lift 10,000 barrels of crude oil per day to cover the cost of the highway project.

The company completed the feasibility study, environmental and social Impact assessment and the preliminary design.

Shandong Hi-Speed also conducted a geological investigation, engineering survey, and is constructing a bypass to quarry site and access road construction.

The construction of the national highway from Nadapal through Torit to Juba, up to Rumbek and Wau, was to start with a pilot phase from Juba immediately after the signing of the deal.

However, the community initially objected to the use of gravel in their area without proper compensation from the company or the government.

“My community accepted that the murram can be used for the national interest for the people of South Sudan. They are ready to see to it that this road is started as soon as possible,” Commissioner Biato Wani Soka told Eye Radio.

But he said the local community has presented its demands to the government.

“They want provision of basic services which include primary schools, secondary schools and hospital,” Soka.

“I forwarded their concerns to the governor of Jubek state, and he also forwarded the document to the national government.”

In response, Jubek State Governor Augustino Jadala said the government will soon address the demands of the community, while construction work is ongoing.

“The services they want will be provided by the government; it’s an obligation,” he stressed.

