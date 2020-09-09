9th September 2020
Luanyjang IDPs return to “nothing”

Published: 1 min ago

People who were recently displaced by fighting between armed youth and government soldiers in greater Tonj, Warrap State, have begun to return home but to ruined houses, a local official has said.

Mabior Adhel, executive director of Luanyjang County, says most of the people are returning to destroyed houses and looted properties.

In August, over hundred people were killed following intense fighting between armed civilians and the disarmament forces in the county.

The fighting was reportedly triggered by an argument over a red scarf between some soldiers and an armed youth.

This forced villagers to seek refuge in the bushes and nearby areas.

Adhel told Eye Radio today farm produce and other belongings were destroyed during the fighting and after weeks of desertion.

They have returned to their homes, but their situation is really bad because they found their homes were destroyed and properties looted,” he said on Wednesday.

“The villagers are staying in their houses with nothing; some don’t even have clothes because they ran away with the one cloth they wore.”

Adhel called for urgent supply of food, shelter materials and medication to those returning home.

The soldiers had been deployed to disarm the armed youth commonly known as Gelweng (protectors of cattle).

But due to the violence, the SSPDF had to halt the disarmament exercise.

9th September 2020

