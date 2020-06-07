Mabior’s resignation should accelerate peace process – analyst

A political analyst has said key principals to the revitalized peace agreement should learn from the resignation of deputy minister of interior by implementing pending provisions in the deal.

On Thursday, Deputy Minister of Interior, Mabior Garang resigned from his position, citing insecurity and lack of political will to implement the revitalized peace deal.

Mabior was appointed in March together with other ministers in the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity to implement the peace accord that was signed in September 2018.

However, critical provisions in the accord including security arrangements are yet to be implemented, and the unity government is only partly formed.

The principal peace parties – President Salva Kiir and the main opposition leader Dr. Riek Machar are yet to allocate states among themselves and reconstitute the national legislature – months after forming the cabinet.

Mabior’s resignation, according to a political commentator, should be a lesson to the principal peace parties to reactivate the implementation of unaccomplished tasks.

“The resignation of the deputy minister of interior is raising an eyebrow on the stagnations that are happening within the peace agreement and it’s up to the principal signatories to the peace accord to be able to correct the concerns raised or they continue in the same way they have been doing things,” argued Dr. Abraham Kuol Nyuon, the Dean of the School of Social Science at the University of Juba.

He says some of the provisions in the peace agreement can be implemented even during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Kuol argued that the security arrangements in chapter two of the revitalized peace agreement are yet to be implemented despite being pillars of the deal.

Total Page Visits: 269 - Today Page Visits: 269