Machar, Kiir to meet in Kampala on Thursday

President Salva Kiir and Opposition Leader Dr. Riek Machar are expected to meet tomorrow in Kampala, ahead of a planned formation of the unity government next week.

As per the extended pre-transitional period, parties to the revitalized peace agreement are expected to form a coalition government on November 12.

President Salva Kiir in recent occasions reiterated that with other opposition groups, he will proceed to form the government of national unity as agreed.

But, Dr. Riek Machar and Dr. Lam Akol both signatories to the peace deal, want the forces to be trained and unified, and the issue of the boundaries and number of states addressed first.

The Kampala meeting is aimed at discussing these outstanding issues in the pre-transitional period which will end this week.

President Kiir and Dr. Machar will meet in the presence of the Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and the head of Sudan Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah El-Burhan, who are both co-guarantors of the 2018 peace deal.

According to the SPLM-IO, the meeting was supposed to take place on Tuesday, but was postponed by Uganda’s Presidency.

“The two principals will meet on date 7th that’s what they confirmed to the SPLM-IO leadership,” Manawa Peter, senior member of the SPLM-IO, told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

He said senior members of the opposition, including, Angelina Teny and Henry Odwar are already in Kampala ahead of the meeting.

The parties to the revitalized peace agreement will reportedly meet in Addis Ababa this Friday to decide on the fate of the much-awaited coalition government.

“So the two principals will meet in Kampala and then maybe they will go to Addis Ababa,” Peter added.