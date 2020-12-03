Machar pushes for independent body that will manage funds

The first vice president has recommended the establishment of a new body that will independently manage funds meant for the implementation of the peace agreement.

Dr. Riek Machar also proposed the setting up of special funds that will be used for emergency response in times of floods and other disasters.

According to the revitalized peace deal, the government of national unity with support of international partners is expected to establish a Special Fund for Reconstruction to assess and determine priorities for reconstruction of infrastructure and provide assistance and protection to IDPs, returnees and families affected by the conflict.

The government is required to provide initial funding of not less than $100 million each year for the transitional period.

It is also mandated to offer special consideration to conflict-affected children, orphans, women, widows, war wounded by providing services delivery, including access to health and education, protection and humanitarian services.

Speaking during the 6th SPLM/SPLA-IO national conference in Juba, Dr. Riek Machar said it is time allocate funds that will directly benefit the ordinary citizens.

“We recommend establishment of funds for the implementation of the agreement and to be independently managed; direct allocation of a fixed amount from the oil revenues for famine; and holding parties accountable for the action of defectors that join them,” he stated.

Previously some senior members of other parties to the revitalized peace agreement have repeatedly criticized the government for not providing funds for peace implementation, saying it is not setting its priorities right.

But the agreement directs that, during difficult times, the coalition government can convene a South Sudan Pledging Conference to raise money to support the implementation of the agreement and to supplement core financing by the government.

It is also expected to establish Enterprise Development Funds for women and youth to improve productivity through capacity enhancement and easing access to financing.

Dr. Machar said institutions must immediately be established.

The agreement demands that all institutions of the government must ensure prudent, transparent and accountable management of national wealth and resources to build the nation and promote the welfare of the people.