8th May 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
COVID-19 Statistics
LocationConfirmedRecoveredDeaths
South Sudan9020
East Africa1519
55143
World3,917,564
1,344,120
270,720

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News | News | Peace   |   Machar rejects “collegial” decision on state allocations

Machar rejects “collegial” decision on state allocations

Author: Ayuen Panchol | Published: 2 mins ago

Dr Riek Machar | File photo

The main opposition party, SPLM-IO, has has distanced it self from the Office of the President’s “collegial” decision on the allocation of states.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, President Salva Kiir says the decision was arrived in a meeting attended by all his deputies, including SPLM-IO Leader and FVP Dr. Riek Machar himself.

It says the Presidency agreed to allocate Central Equatoria, Eastern Equatoria, Lakes, Warrap, Northern Bahr el-Ghazal, and Unity states to the incumbent government.

While Jonglei, Western Bahr el-Ghazal, and Western Equatorial states shall go to the main opposition group, SPLM-IO.

Upper Nile State has been allocated to South Sudan Opposition Alliance.

However, Dr. Machar rejects the decision, saying President Kiir unilaterally made it, not through a consensus.

“It does not put into consideration the relative prominence of each party [as] in each of the respective state or county,” writes Dr. Machar, citing Article 1.16.4 of the R-ARCSS.

“In this case, neither SSOA nor ITGoNU has prominence in Upper Nile State more than SPLM-IO.”

The disagreements over allocation of states to peace parties has been delaying the full establishment of the coalition government.

The IGAD Council of Ministers last month gave the peace parties up to early this month to agree and complete the formation of the coalition government.

“As far as we are concerned, the deadlock on the allocation of states still stands,” Dr Machar continues.

He called upon the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission to intervene:

“In light of the above, I would like to underline the fact that there was no consensus in the president’s allocation of states but rather deadlock. As such, I am asking for your intervention.”

Currently on air

08:00:00 - 08:15:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
S. Sudan confirms 10 new Covid-19 cases 1

S. Sudan confirms 10 new Covid-19 cases

Published Friday, May 1, 2020

S. Sudan confirms ‘first’ COVID-19 recovered cases 2

S. Sudan confirms ‘first’ COVID-19 recovered cases

Published Monday, May 4, 2020

S.Sudan eyes Madagascan herb for Covid-19 ‘cure’ 3

S.Sudan eyes Madagascan herb for Covid-19 ‘cure’

Published Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Refugees in Uganda ‘collect mangoes to survive’ inside S.Sudan 4

Refugees in Uganda ‘collect mangoes to survive’ inside S.Sudan

Published Sunday, May 3, 2020

Private clinics warned against COVID-19 testing 5

Private clinics warned against COVID-19 testing

Published Monday, May 4, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Machar rejects “collegial” decision on state allocations

Published 2 mins ago

S Sudan eases restrictions as coronavirus cases surge

Published 59 mins ago

Covid-19 cases reach 90

Published 10 hours ago

Displaced workers threaten to sue Juba’s top hotel

Published 13 hours ago

U.S promises assistance to cushion E.A from locusts, Covid-19

Published 16 hours ago

UN appeals for $6.7 billion to protect millions in fragile countries

Published 17 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th May 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.