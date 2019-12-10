10th December 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Machar returns for more talks

Machar returns for more talks

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 min ago

A plane carrying Dr Riek Machar arrived at JIA at about 2:20PM, Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019 | Credit | Alhadi Hawari\Eye Radio

The Leader of the SPLM-IO, Dr. Riek Machar,  arrived in Juba Tuesday afternoon for further consultations on pending tasks of the peace agreement.

While in Juba, Dr. Machar will hold meetings with his members and government officials, regarding the number and boundaries of states.

Last week, parties to the agreement discussed the report of Independent Boundaries committee on states and boundaries in a workshop organized by IGAD mediated by the Deputy President of South Africa.

However, the parties failed to reach an agreement on the number of states.

Last Friday, the government said referendum was the only way to break a deadlock over the number of states and their boundaries, a suggestion that has been described as dishonest.

Recently, the main principals – President Salva Kiir and main Opposition Leader Dr. Riek Machar disagreed over the issue, prompting the regional leaders to convene a meeting that saw them agree to extend pre-transitional period by 100 days.

This angered the White House, saying it was “gravely disappointed” with South Sudan’s leaders for not meeting the deadline and later recalled its ambassador.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
TB Joshua’s ‘son’ involved in Juba land dispute 1

TB Joshua’s ‘son’ involved in Juba land dispute

Published Friday, December 6, 2019

Referendum idea is “dishonest and disingenuous” 2

Referendum idea is “dishonest and disingenuous”

Published Sunday, December 8, 2019

Activists suggest 21 districts amidst number of state deadlock 3

Activists suggest 21 districts amidst number of state deadlock

Published Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Makana quits 4

Makana quits

Published Sunday, December 8, 2019

Evidence of The Sentry corruption expose is weak – Kiir’s office 5

Evidence of The Sentry corruption expose is weak – Kiir’s office

Published Thursday, December 5, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Machar returns for more talks

Published 1 min ago

MP calls for auditing of parliament after speaker’s resignation

Published 3 hours ago

UNMISS concerned by latest clashes

Published 8 hours ago

Three lose lives in Abyei attack

Published 22 hours ago

Eye Radio recognized for its outstanding HIV/AIDS programs

Published 23 hours ago

Machar expected in Juba shortly

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th December 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.