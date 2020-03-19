19th March 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | Featured   |   Machar wants corruption fought

Machar wants corruption fought

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 8 hours ago

FVP Dr Riek Machar vows as wife Angelina Teny looks on in Juba on 22 Feb 2020 | Eye Radio

The First Vice President says corruption is a “stigma” that the unity government should fight in order to redeem its tarnished image.

Last year, Transparency International ranked South Sudan the third most corrupt country in the word.

It attributed the reasons to weak democratic foundation, and the manipulation of undemocratic and populist politicians who use it to their advantage.

The Minister of Information quotes Dr. Riek Machar as saying that fighting corruption could help the unity government to regain trust from the citizens and international community.

“He talked about the issue of corruption, calling it a stigma we must fight and especially in the area of procurement,” Michael Makuei told reporters after an extra-ordinary Council of Ministers meeting on Wednesday.

“And he stressed that without fighting corruption, the people of South Sudan and the world will not trust us unless we prove that to them. So, he appealed to all of us that we work together so that we can fight this stigma.”

A report conducted by the Sentry last year showed top government officials as profiteers in the South Sudan conflict.

According to the report, “kleptocratic” South Sudan leaders and foreign individuals and companies have accumulated billions of dollars.

Previous reports show the two main South Sudan leaders, Dr. Riek Machar and President Salva Kiir, have unexplained wealth – with both owning properties in Nairobi, Kenya.

Makuei did not explain how the coalition government will fight corruption.

Currently, the anti-corruption commission, which has not released any report in years, has no real teeth.

Besides, there is no transparency and financial accountability in government offices, including the Office of the President and ministries of finance and economic planning, and petroleum.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Evening Breeze

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir appoints ministers 1

Kiir appoints ministers

Published Thursday, March 12, 2020

Kiir bans all gatherings 2

Kiir bans all gatherings

Published Monday, March 16, 2020

1st female defense minister assumes office 3

1st female defense minister assumes office

Published Tuesday, March 17, 2020

What President Kiir told S. Sudanese about coronavirus 4

What President Kiir told S. Sudanese about coronavirus

Published Sunday, March 15, 2020

SPLM/A-IO deputy chief of staff joins Kiir 5

SPLM/A-IO deputy chief of staff joins Kiir

Published Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SSCC criticizes ‘rebel’ clerics for rejecting Ameyu

Published 35 mins ago

Gov’t seeks for $5 Million to fight Coronavirus

Published 56 mins ago

Covid-19: Africa told to prepare for the worst

Published 3 hours ago

Nyandeng demands for three female governors

Published 3 hours ago

Machar wants corruption fought

Published 8 hours ago

Uganda announces preventive measures against Covid-19

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th March 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.