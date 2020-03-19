Machar wants corruption fought

The First Vice President says corruption is a “stigma” that the unity government should fight in order to redeem its tarnished image.

Last year, Transparency International ranked South Sudan the third most corrupt country in the word.

It attributed the reasons to weak democratic foundation, and the manipulation of undemocratic and populist politicians who use it to their advantage.

The Minister of Information quotes Dr. Riek Machar as saying that fighting corruption could help the unity government to regain trust from the citizens and international community.

“He talked about the issue of corruption, calling it a stigma we must fight and especially in the area of procurement,” Michael Makuei told reporters after an extra-ordinary Council of Ministers meeting on Wednesday.

“And he stressed that without fighting corruption, the people of South Sudan and the world will not trust us unless we prove that to them. So, he appealed to all of us that we work together so that we can fight this stigma.”

A report conducted by the Sentry last year showed top government officials as profiteers in the South Sudan conflict.

According to the report, “kleptocratic” South Sudan leaders and foreign individuals and companies have accumulated billions of dollars.

Previous reports show the two main South Sudan leaders, Dr. Riek Machar and President Salva Kiir, have unexplained wealth – with both owning properties in Nairobi, Kenya.

Makuei did not explain how the coalition government will fight corruption.

Currently, the anti-corruption commission, which has not released any report in years, has no real teeth.

Besides, there is no transparency and financial accountability in government offices, including the Office of the President and ministries of finance and economic planning, and petroleum.