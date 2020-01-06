Major moves in the Juba transfers

The mid-season transfer window for the Juba local football association closed at midnight of 31st December 2019.

The transfer window allowed players whose contracts have expired to move on to other clubs in the same division during the same season to play immediately without waiting for the next transfer window to play.

This is according to the amendments made by the South Sudan Football Association in its last general assembly in Juba.

The most prominent signings were former Rabta FC and the national team goal keeper Ramadan John who moved to Malakia FC. Stephen Pawaar and Tutu Awac and former Atlabara FC player Wurube Robert moving from Amarat United FC and UPDF to Munuki football club respectively.

On the other hand, Atlabara FC signed former El-Meriekh Juba player Scopas Abago. El-Meriekh Juba Club also signed Citizen FC team captain Joseph Tito, better known as Abu.

Kator FC pooched Rabta Juba Star Joseph and renewed the contract of their captain Chol Peter also known as Habibo.

In the second-division clubs registrations, Citizen FC signed Julo Aru from Al Hilal Wau and Diany Mathok from Zalzal United Aweil. Simba Sports Club signed Richard Justin, Aguer Joseph from Citizen FC and Adnan Nan a Ugandan based in Juba.

For Zalazal football club Juba, they signed former Hilal Juba and Kator player Jimmy Natale.

The mid-season transfer window started on 20th December 2019 and closed on Monday 30 December.