Makana should step down “if he wants to be respected”

Some Members of Parliament have given the Speaker of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly 72 hours to resign, or face impeachment.

This comes after a meeting of the SPLM Parliamentary Caucus unanimously decided to force Hon. Anthony Lino Makana and the SPLM Chief Whip Ngong Deng Boom to resign.

But the Speaker reportedly refused to do so in front of the MPs during the meeting on Monday.

According to a motion presented to the Clerk, the legislators accused the Speaker of mismanaging the Parliament.

Amongst the 12 reasons outlined, the MPs say the TNLA Speaker failed to properly manage the Parliament.

They accused the Speaker of failing to present the Auditor General’s and the anti-corruption reports to the parliament, and failing to renovate the parliament building.

The MPs also said Makana prevented summons of ministers, and reported to security agents MPs during this year’s budget discussions.

Hon. Makana also reportedly approved a loan of $400 million without consulting the legislators.

MP Mabor Dharuai Teny, who represents Western Lakes in the TNLA, represented the impeachment motion, saying “The allegations committed by the speaker were found true.”

“If he wants to be respected, he has to listen to the SPLM parliamentary caucus within 72 hours and tender his resignation because,” Hon. Dharuai stated.

Hon. Makana, who represents Yambio, replaced Hon. Magok Rundial in August 2016.