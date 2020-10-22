Makuei asks citizens to help gov’t fix economy

The minister of information has admitted that the government alone can’t fix the economy, saying citizens should not “wait for the government to resolve” it.

Michael Makuei encouraged the population to embark on agriculture and other casual work to support the economy.

“It is true that the economic situation in South Sudan is biting. Citizens should not just be sitting and waiting for the government to resolve issues for them,” Makuei told Eye Radio.

Experts say South Sudan economy is currently in hyperinflation phase.

The South Sudanese Pounds has been depreciating drastically following the drop of the country’s oil revenues and irregularities in the collection of non-oil revenue.

In September, the Minister of Trade and Industry said there is nothing the government can do to stop the local currency from losing value.

On Thursday today, $100 sells at about 50,000 South Sudanese Pounds in the black market, while at the Central Bank, $100 dollar sells at 17,100 pounds.

Consumers have complained of a sharp rise in the prices of basic commodities while traders have also raised concerns over their inability to access hard currency for importing goods.

According to Michael Makuei, the public should not wait for the government to improve the worsening economic situation.

“There is a lot of construction work; there is a lot of work all over Juba town. Those who are working all over now are not South Sudanese because everybody wants a white-collar job, not knowing that there is no money in the white-collar job,” Makuei claimed.

Last year, South Sudan was ranked worst in the economic cost of violence, measured at 17 percent of GDP, plus an overall economic impact estimated at around #15.2 billion in East Africa.

Experts have repeatedly called for structural and institutional reforms to address the country’s economic woes.

