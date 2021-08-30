30th August 2021
Makuei blames internet issue on 'technical problem'

Makuei blames internet issue on ‘technical problem’

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

Some members of the public say the government has blocked access to popular social media sites, a situation it blames on “technical problem”.

This comes as a group dubbed the People’s Coalition for Civil Action has called for a countrywide protest slated for today.

But in Sunday, the minister of information rubbished the existence of the group, arguing that they only exist on social media and in the diaspora.

According to the Inspector General of Police, the group is demanding for the resignation of President Salva Kiir, First Vice President deputy Dr. Riek Machar, and the entire government.

This morning, some users of the three main telecommunications operators in the country — Zain, MTN and Digital — say access to Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp has only been possible through the virtual private network, VPN.

They say this might be an attempt to prevent the planned nationwide anti-government protests.

The government spokesperson and the minister of information claims there is a technical problem that engineers are currently trying to rectify.

Michael Makuei says the internet going off has nothing to do with the plan demonstration of the People’s Coalition for Civil Action.

“We have a technical problem that the engineers are working on; it has nothing to do with what is happening,” he told Eye Radio on Monday.

