8th October 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   Makuei denies Kiir’s grip on oil money is killing peace

Makuei denies Kiir’s grip on oil money is killing peace

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 30 seconds ago

South Sudan Info Min. and RTGoNU spokesperson, Michael Makuei, talks to Eye Radio in Juba on October 23, 2020 | Credit | Lou Nelson/Eye Radio

The minister of information has described as “fake” the recent report which suggests that the president’s grip on petrodollars is threatening the implementation of the peace deal.

“This is a report that does not even deserve to be responded to; and I can say this is a fake report,” Michael Makuei told Eye Radio.

On Wednesday, the new report conducted by the International Crisis Group shows that President Salva Kiir’s loyalists are the ones holding key institutions that handle the public riches, especially the finance ministry, central bank and Nilepet.

The report titled: Oil or Nothing: Dealing with South Sudan’s Bleeding Finances, argues that Kiir’s grip on oil proceeds makes it impossible to implement key provisions in the 2018 peace deal.

They include the economic sector reforms, the reunification of forces and the security sector reforms, and the constitution-making process, among others.

All these require money, which the government says it lacks despite receiving millions of dollars monthly.

The investigative report also argue that senior officials use the oil proceeds to “sponsor militias across the country, undermining efforts to tame violence persisting after the 2018 peace agreement.

But Makuei thinks the report is meant to destroy the image of President Salva Kiir and his group.

“They don’t know what they talking about. They are not honest and they are not genuine. Their target is to ensure that Salva and his group are destroyed,” he claimed.

However, the 42-page report also reveals that Kiir’s confidants – including close relatives and loyal military officers – operate as a shadow government, bypassing the institutions the formal administration controls in cooperation with the political opposition.

This, the Belgium based advocacy group says, helps Kiir retain the real balance of power and fuel discontent in Machar’s camp.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Nimule: Officials demand $50 despite free visa deal with Uganda 1

Nimule: Officials demand $50 despite free visa deal with Uganda

Published Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Kiir’s tight grip on petrodollars threatens peace deal implementation – report 2

Kiir’s tight grip on petrodollars threatens peace deal implementation – report

Published Wednesday, October 6, 2021

School founder to sue WHO over ‘unprofessional’ drug administration 3

School founder to sue WHO over ‘unprofessional’ drug administration

Published Monday, October 4, 2021

Kenyatta family runs secret offshore companies – report 4

Kenyatta family runs secret offshore companies – report

Published Monday, October 4, 2021

Gov’t holds talks with Kitgwang faction 5

Gov’t holds talks with Kitgwang faction

Published Monday, October 4, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Makuei denies Kiir’s grip on oil money is killing peace

Published 30 seconds ago

EU offers $41 million for building feeder roads, support 100,000 people

Published 40 mins ago

Labor ministry effects new pay structure

Published 5 hours ago

Snake bite cases rise in Jonglei

Published 5 hours ago

Malaria cases overwhelm Rumbek hospital

Published 6 hours ago

0.6 million suffer effects of flooding in S Sudan

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th October 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.