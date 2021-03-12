12th March 2021
Malakal becomes a municipality, Makal named a county in Upper Nile state

Authors: Koang Pal | Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 min ago

Minister of Cabinet Affairs Dr. Martin Elia Lomoro [center] Upper Nile state Governor Budhok Ayang and his deputy James Tor on March 12, 2021. Credit| Office of the First Vice President

The government has resolved to establish Makal as a County while Malakal town shall be a municipality in Upper Nile state, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs has announced.

“The territories are really clearly defined; Makal being the County and Malakal being the Municipality,” Dr. Martin Elia Lomoro stated.

Last week, President Salva Kiir appointed advisors, state ministers, county commissioners, and members of Independent Commissions for Upper Nile State.

But he did not appoint the commissioner of Malakal County.

The new governor of the state had said this was due to a disagreement over how Malakal should be governed.

Some leaders had reportedly told Governor Budhok Ayang that the matter would contribute to insecurity in the area.

However, Friday afternoon, a meeting with the First Vice President resolved the issue.

Dr. Lomoro declared that “Makal County shall be comprised of Warjowk Payam, Lilo Payam, Ogodo Payam and Wau Shilluk Payam as it head headquarter.”

The meeting chaired by Dr. Riek Machar was also attended Presidential Advisor Tut Gatluak, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs Dr. Martin Elia Lomoro, Governor Budhok and his deputy James Tor.

“Malakal shall be the Municipality comprising of Malakal north, Malakal centre and Malakal south.”

Dr. Elia said they reached the decision after verifying documentation and soliciting the views of the governor and his deputy.

According to an agreement by the parties in September last year, Makal County was allocated to Other Political Parties, OPP.

