17th March 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News | Politics | States   |   Malakal municipality gets mayor

Malakal municipality gets mayor

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 12 hours ago

Francis Nyang Awok was appointed mayor of Malakal municipality on Monday,, March 15, 2021 | Credit | Courtesy

The governor of Upper Nile state has appointed a new mayor for the controversial Malakal municipality.

In a gubernatorial order issued on Monday, Governor Budhok Ayang appointed Francis Nyang Awok Ajang as the new mayor.

The decision came after the government resolved to establish Makal as a County while Malakal town shall be a municipality in Upper Nile state.

Despite objections from local communities, leaders and intellectuals over the new changes, Governor Budhok revealed that a county commissioner shall soon be appointed.

“I appointed our brother Francis Nyang as Mayor of Malakal municipality and the appointment of the other commissioner of Makal County is on the way,” he told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

On Friday, the first vice president, presidential advisor on security, the minister of cabinet affairs and the governor of Upper Nile State and his deputy resolved to move Makal County headquarters to Wau Shilluk Payam.

However, community leaders and politicians from the state have condemned the decision to relocate Makal headquarters.

Also, the leader of the National Democratic Movement termed the decision as a violation of the revitalized peace agreement and Upper Nile State constitution.

Dr. Lam Akol stated that the move was also not in line with the establishment order issued by Dr. John Garang in 2004.

Currently on air

20:00:00 - 20:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Peter Biar asks US to blacklist some leaders 1

Peter Biar asks US to blacklist some leaders

Published Thursday, March 11, 2021

Ex-officials barred from seeing Kiir over unpaid benefits 2

Ex-officials barred from seeing Kiir over unpaid benefits

Published Friday, March 12, 2021

Malakal becomes a municipality, Makal named a county in Upper Nile state 3

Malakal becomes a municipality, Makal named a county in Upper Nile state

Published Friday, March 12, 2021

NTC ends hotel accommodation for non assigned IO members 4

NTC ends hotel accommodation for non assigned IO members

Published Thursday, March 11, 2021

Adil revokes land demarcation and sale ban 5

Adil revokes land demarcation and sale ban

Published Friday, March 12, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Defense lawyers ask court to drop charges against those accused of killing Lual ‘Marine’

Published 4 hours ago

Army, opposition confirm fresh clashes in Nasir

Published 5 hours ago

Mayom officials refute oil spill allegations

Published 11 hours ago

S Sudan records 81 more cases of Coronavirus

Published 12 hours ago

Malakal municipality gets mayor

Published 12 hours ago

UN bodies want Jonglei ethnic conflict enablers punished

Published Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th March 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.