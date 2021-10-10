Malakal youths trained on trauma healing

At least 80 young people in Malakal of Upper Nile state have been trained on trauma healing and building resilience for possible reconciliation in the state.

The two-day workshop took place in Malakal town as from the 6th and 7th of October 2021.

It was aimed at providing practical tools for the youths to address cycles of violence in the family, communities and the nation at large.

Thor Chot is the Executive Director for Youth and Women Advocacy Network (YAWAN) based in Malakal, Upper Nile state.

“The objective of the training is for youth to understand their own roles as the perpetrators of the violence and at the same time the victims,” Thor stated in a statement seen by Eye Radio on Saturday.

He added that the training has also provided space for the youth to examine the link between the unhealed trauma and violence.

Some of the topics covered at the workshop were trauma, types, causes, victim’s cycles, unmet need, and meaning making, and breaking the cycle of violence in the community.

According to Thor Chot, the healing journeys discuss the four pillars metaphorically known as the four villages.

He says the teaching was based on the STAR curriculum developed specifically for the South Sudanese audience.

“This is the STAR of truth telling, mercy, which is forgiveness, justice that focuses much on restorative justice to improve relationships and peace,” he said.

He added that four pillars of the training will lead into a possible last village; the village of reconciliation.

The youth were given a self-care activity known as the self – care wheel.

One of the youths who prefer to be identify as Ayong participated in the training.

He says before the training he has been struggling with aggressiveness to his family and peers, perhaps it is a sign of trauma that I would begin to work on.

“We have attended most trauma healing training but none has ever been facilitated in such a manner, Morning Star curriculum from today is my second bible,” Ayong said.

Linda is another young person who attended the training.

She says her dream is to travel to Rwanda to learn from Rwanda experience.

“I just want to go the Rwanda way, truth, justice, peace and forgiveness are the values I want to wear from today onward,” she said.

The two days’ workshop on trauma healing was organized by the Youth and Women Advocacy Network (YAWAN) in collaboration with UNMISS civil affairs divisions (CAD).

Share with friends: Facebook twitter