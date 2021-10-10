10th October 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News | Peace   |   Malakal youths trained on trauma healing

Malakal youths trained on trauma healing

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 3 mins ago

A group of young people who attended workshop on trauma healing as from 6th - 7th of October 2021 - credit - Thor Chot

At least 80 young people in Malakal of Upper Nile state have been trained on trauma healing and building resilience for possible reconciliation in the state.

The two-day workshop took place in Malakal town as from the 6th and 7th of October 2021.

It was aimed at providing practical tools for the youths to address cycles of violence in the family, communities and the nation at large.

Thor Chot is the Executive Director for Youth and Women Advocacy Network (YAWAN) based in Malakal, Upper Nile state.

“The objective of the training is for youth to understand their own roles as the perpetrators of the violence and at the same time the victims,” Thor stated in a statement seen by Eye Radio on Saturday.

He added that the training has also provided space for the youth to examine the link between the unhealed trauma and violence.

Some of the topics covered at the workshop were trauma, types, causes, victim’s cycles, unmet need, and meaning making, and breaking the cycle of violence in the community.

According to Thor Chot, the healing journeys discuss the four pillars metaphorically known as the four villages.

He says the teaching was based on the STAR curriculum developed specifically for the South Sudanese audience.

“This is the STAR of truth telling, mercy, which is forgiveness, justice that focuses much on restorative justice to improve relationships and peace,” he said.

He added that four pillars of the training will lead into a possible last village; the village of reconciliation.

The youth were given a self-care activity known as the self – care wheel.

One of the youths who prefer to be identify as Ayong participated in the training.

He says before the training he has been struggling with aggressiveness to his family and peers, perhaps it is a sign of trauma that I would begin to work on.

“We have attended most trauma healing training but none has ever been facilitated in such a manner, Morning Star curriculum from today is my second bible,” Ayong said.

Linda is another young person who attended the training.

She says her dream is to travel to Rwanda to learn from Rwanda experience.

“I just want to go the Rwanda way, truth, justice, peace and forgiveness are the values I want to wear from today onward,” she said.

The two days’ workshop on trauma healing was organized by the Youth and Women Advocacy Network (YAWAN) in collaboration with UNMISS civil affairs divisions (CAD).

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 17:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Labor ministry effects new pay structure 1

Labor ministry effects new pay structure

Published Friday, October 8, 2021

Nimule: Officials demand $50 despite free visa deal with Uganda 2

Nimule: Officials demand $50 despite free visa deal with Uganda

Published Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Kiir’s tight grip on petrodollars threatens peace deal implementation – report 3

Kiir’s tight grip on petrodollars threatens peace deal implementation – report

Published Wednesday, October 6, 2021

School founder to sue WHO over ‘unprofessional’ drug administration 4

School founder to sue WHO over ‘unprofessional’ drug administration

Published Monday, October 4, 2021

‘Unrecognized’ melodist sues gov’t over national anthem 5

‘Unrecognized’ melodist sues gov’t over national anthem

Published Thursday, October 7, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Malakal youths trained on trauma healing

Published 3 mins ago

Bor Covid-19 facility abandoned for 10 months now

Published 21 hours ago

Development partners complete rehabilitation of Upper Nile University

Published Saturday, October 9, 2021

Soldier kills son over widow inheritance row

Published Saturday, October 9, 2021

Makuei denies Kiir’s grip on oil money is killing peace

Published Friday, October 8, 2021

Don’t let Juba politicians use you, VP Abdelbagi tells conflict-rocked WES residents

Published Friday, October 8, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th October 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.