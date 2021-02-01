Man accuses judge of judicial corruption

A man in Aweil, Northern Bar-el Ghazal State, has accused a high court judge of judicial corruption after he allegedly altered a ruling.

In the ruling obtained by Eye Radio on 25 of January, Judge Abraham Majur sentenced five men to 3 months in prison for robbery with violence.

The convicts are John Piol Bol Mawien, Ugan Garang Goi, Muhammad Tong Mawien, Anei Anei Ngong and Majok Adol.

The court found the convicts guilty of robbing and torturing businessman Deng William Ajal Deng in 2020.

The judge ordered them to pay general damages to the complainant worth eight million, three hundred and thirty three thousand pounds.

The court also ruled that the convicts pay fifty thousand pounds each as fine to the court.

However, the complainant Deng Ajal says judge Majur immediately altered the ruling made on 25 January without giving reasons.

“Minutes after the verdict was passed, the presiding judge recalled the decree from us and altered the judgement,” Ajal Eye Radio on Monday.

“Some people might have been bribed from within the court. That is why they are doing this. I am calling for intervention from the State government.”

Eye Radio’s attempts to contact Judge Abraham Majur were not immediately successful.

