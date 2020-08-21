Man killed for allegedly ‘sharing’ girlfriend in POC

A freelance journalist in Unity State has said a fight over a lady has left one person dead in the UN Protection of Civilian Site.

Yien Gatuor reported that the fight which happened on Wednesday was triggered by a quarrel over a lady who was allegedly in a relationship with two men.

A man who has not been identified reportedly killed his rival after suspecting that the deceased was also dating his purported girlfriend.

The suspect reportedly used a machete to commit the crime.

“One person said why would the other one be sharing and dating his girlfriend? So the guy attacked the victim and killed him. That is what happened at the POC,” Yien told Eye Radio.

Yien added that the suspected killer escaped from the Bentiu POC after committing the murder.

UN officials and the local authorities are said to be searching for the suspect.