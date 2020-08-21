21st August 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
[spt-posts-ticker]

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Man killed for allegedly ‘sharing’ girlfriend in POC

Man killed for allegedly ‘sharing’ girlfriend in POC

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 1 min ago

File: A man takes a walk in the UN POC camp in Bentiu, Unity state. PHOTO//UNMISS

A freelance journalist in Unity State has said a fight over a lady has left one person dead in the UN Protection of Civilian Site.

Yien Gatuor reported that the fight which happened on Wednesday was triggered by a quarrel over a lady who was allegedly in a relationship with two men.

A man who has not been identified reportedly killed his rival after suspecting that the deceased was also dating his purported girlfriend.

The suspect reportedly used a machete to commit the crime.

“One person said why would the other one be sharing and dating his girlfriend? So the guy attacked the victim and killed him. That is what happened at the POC,” Yien told Eye Radio.

Yien added that the suspected killer escaped from the Bentiu POC after committing the murder.

UN officials and the local authorities are said to be searching for the suspect.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gunmen shoot dead VP Igga’s six bodyguards 1

Gunmen shoot dead VP Igga’s six bodyguards

Published Thursday, August 20, 2020

Meet Juba’s public transport lady driver 2

Meet Juba’s public transport lady driver

Published Monday, August 17, 2020

Gov’t taken to EAC court over land occupied by UNMISS 3

Gov’t taken to EAC court over land occupied by UNMISS

Published Saturday, August 15, 2020

SSPDF officer attacks army General’s home, kills two bodyguards 4

SSPDF officer attacks army General’s home, kills two bodyguards

Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Economist advises against floating currency exchange rates 5

Economist advises against floating currency exchange rates

Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Man killed for allegedly ‘sharing’ girlfriend in POC

Published 1 min ago

SSPDF release SPLA-IO commander in Wau

Published 38 mins ago

Parties agree on allocation of positions in the state governments

Published 1 hour ago

Five gold-miners killed in Kapoeta South

Published 2 hours ago

Central bank reportedly runs out of hard currency -Official

Published 2 hours ago

EAC Ministers adopt FY2020/2021 budget estimates

Published 3 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st August 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.