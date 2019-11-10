10th November 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Man shot, wife slaughtered in Tombura

Man shot, wife slaughtered in Tombura

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 4 hours ago

Aerial view of Tombura town

Authorities in Tombura are investigating circumstances surrounding the murder -in cold blood -of a couple near Tombura town.

A man has been shot dead and his wife abducted by armed assailants on Wednesday.

The authorities launched an immediate investigation after it was discovered the shooters also wounded another man in a separate incident -on the same day.

According to the Information Minister, gunmen broke into the couple’s house on Wednesday night and shot dead the man as he tried to flee.

The attackers then took the wife hostage. She was later found dead in a nearby bush.

“She was also killed by these unknown gunmen… she was not shot but a knife was used…a cruel way of killing her,” Mathew Anikumba said.

The incident happened in Senekpura village west of the state capital.

“We regret this, but the government is still trying to identify the killers.”

The deceased man is identified as Emmanuel Nando and the woman is Mboriunda Biegene.

“The State government is working with our peace partners the SPLM-IO to ensure that the culprits are brought to book,” Mr. Anikumba concluded.

Popular Stories
Why gov’t is unhappy with UN 1

Why gov’t is unhappy with UN

Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Salvatore behind salary delays – Kiir 2

Salvatore behind salary delays – Kiir

Published Thursday, November 7, 2019

Kiir explains why he accepted delayed formation of R-TGoNU 3

Kiir explains why he accepted delayed formation of R-TGoNU

Published Friday, November 8, 2019

Kiir, Machar ‘again’ extend pre-interim period 4

Kiir, Machar ‘again’ extend pre-interim period

Published Thursday, November 7, 2019

Move to Juba, save peace deal, Machar told 5

Move to Juba, save peace deal, Machar told

Published Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Man shot, wife slaughtered in Tombura

Published 4 hours ago

More cases of Hepatitis B registered in W.Lakes

Published 5 hours ago

18 S.Sudanese officials kidnapped by armed men near Renk

Published 2 days ago

Nine killed in renewed attacks in Abyei

Published 2 days ago

Mayen doubts Kiir, Riek will meet Feb deadline

Published 2 days ago

Riek, Kiir likely to be sanctioned this time round – Analyst

Published 2 days ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th November 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.