Maridi releases journalist without charges

Authorities in Maridi State have said the sports journalist who was detained last week has been released without charges.

This comes after the radio management switched off the FM station I protest against Isaac Van’s arbitrary detention.

Security agents arrested Isaac Van working for Maridi FM on Saturday while presenting a sports show.

Maridi FM 88.9 is a local radio station operated by Maridi Service Agency.

Shortly after the arrest, the station manager, Bakendo Isaac, told Eye Radio that the security officers threw the journalist in for communicating “false” information about sports activities in the state.

In January, Maridi local football association suspended all football-related activities due to corruption allegations labeled against its secretary-general.

However, Maridi State information minister says Journalist Van has been released without charges.

Peter Saki blames the journalist for airing the information he believes was wrongly communicated.

“I’ve consulted the authority of the security around; he is safe and nothing has happened to him,” Peter Saki told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

Isaac Van’s arrest comes two weeks after a journalist, Ijoo Bosco, was also arrested and detained for several days and later released without charges in Torit State.