Maridi woman detained over boiling-water attack

Police in Maridi are holding a young woman for pouring boiling water on another woman’s face over alleged love triangle.

The authorities identified the suspect as 20-year-old Mary John.

She reportedly attacked Mary Wari, whom she accused of trying to snatch her husband.

Eyewitnesses say the attack occurred at Wari’s tea-selling workplace at Suk Wahid on Thursday morning.

The Maridi police inspector, Major Emmanuel Luka, told Eye Radio they were looking into the matter.

“We received a report at around 11 am about the fighting, and we have arrested the suspected girl and her husband. So we are doing our investigation into the matter,” Maj. Luka said.

According to reports, the 38-year-old victim has been hospitalized, with 50% burns…and will spend at least 14 days at the health facility.

The South Sudan penal code prohibits such an attack.

It stipulates that whoever voluntarily causes hurt by using fire or any heated substance commits an offense, and upon conviction, shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years or with a fine or with both.

