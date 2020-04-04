Mayen hints at decongestion of PoCs amidst COVID-19 fears

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs has suggested the decongestion of Internally Displaced Persons’ camps to prevent the risk of spreading coronavirus in case of an outbreak in the country.

Two weeks ago, the government closed learning institutions, churches, and imposed night curfews for 30 days as part of preventing the coronavirus disease.

However, six IDP camps across the country have remained operational with thousands living close to each other.

Refugee rights activists have recently warned that the situation in the camps provides fertile ground for the widespread of coronavirus in case of any confirmed case.

Speaking on Friday, the new minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management believes decongesting the camps would be one of the measures to ensure everybody is safe.

However, Peter Mayen Majongdit notes this will not be easy.

“We will have to share with the partners and look into whether the UNHCR and the other UN agencies can reduce the numbers. If there are Those who are willing to go back to their homes, then we need to do that but we also have challenges in terms of seeing how best they should be transported,” Mayen said.

“So basically the ministry welcomes any initiative or people to support those who are returning home to their home areas but we have to do that in a safe way provided that we continue to abide by the measures that have been put on by the World Food Program.”

The Minister further said most households within Juba will receive food donations to supplement their stock during the coronavirus fight.

“I have directed the humanitarians to quickly and immediately move and be responsive enough towards any humanitarian assistance that is needed which includes Mangateen and any other part of South Sudan to receive assistance,” said Mayen.



According to the latest UN figures, there are 187,942 IDPs in six camps protected by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.