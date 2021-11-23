23rd November 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health | News   |   Mayiik, Dhieu return home after undergoing 14-day quarantine in Qatar

Mayiik, Dhieu return home after undergoing 14-day quarantine in Qatar

Authors: Alhadi Hawari | | Published: 4 hours ago

The Minister of investment Dhieu Mathok [Left], and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mayiik Ayii [Center] who tested positive for Covid-19 where in Doha as part of government advance team expected to have been preceded by President Salva Kiir - courtesy

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Mayiik Ayii and Investment Minister, Dhieu Mathok have returned to the country after undergoing two-week Coronavirus quarantine in Qatar.

Early this month, the two ministers tested positive for Covid-19 in Doha, forcing the entire presidential advance team to undergo quarantine in Qatar.

They were among a high-level government delegation which arrived in Doha on 07 November to meet with the Qatari government, ahead of what would President Kiir’s first-ever working visit to the Gulf country.

But the meeting was then cancelled.

The delegation – which was headed up by the Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs, Tut Gatluak – comprised the ministers of foreign affairs, finance, investment, roads and bridges, higher education, and agriculture were later then all quarantined.

Others are the governor of the central bank, managing director of the state oil firm Nilepet and secretary-general of Islamic affairs.

This morning, the deputy minister of Foreign Affairs and International cooperation Deng Dau said both Mayiik Ayii and Dhieu Mathok came back to Juba.

“This morning, I went to the airport with officials from the ministry of investment to receive our two ministers from Doha,” Deng Dau said.

“Honorable minister, Mayiik Ayii Deng, the minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation and honorable minister Dr. Dhieu Mathok, the minister of investment, they arrived this morning via Khartoum.

“They left Doha last night and they connected from Khartoum and they arrived this morning. They are in very good health and mood. They have been kept for two weeks and will be resuming they normal duties as soon as possible.”

Currently on air

20:00:00 - 20:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Netizens express mixed reactions to axing of Juba mayor 1

Netizens express mixed reactions to axing of Juba mayor

Published Friday, November 19, 2021

66 gov’t houses occupied by former officials-Elia 2

66 gov’t houses occupied by former officials-Elia

Published Saturday, November 20, 2021

Machar, Nyandeng doubt 2023 elections will take place 3

Machar, Nyandeng doubt 2023 elections will take place

Published Monday, November 22, 2021

Kiir reconstitutes legislative assemblies for four more states 4

Kiir reconstitutes legislative assemblies for four more states

Published Thursday, November 18, 2021

Elections to take place as planned in 2023 – Kiir 5

Elections to take place as planned in 2023 – Kiir

Published Friday, November 19, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Health workers at Bor hospital receive October incentive after strike

Published 2 hours ago

VP Taban suggests buying weapons from civilians and burns them

Published 3 hours ago

Wau health workers strike over unpaid allowances

Published 4 hours ago

Mayiik, Dhieu return home after undergoing 14-day quarantine in Qatar

Published 4 hours ago

Nyanagwek forgives Amira Ali

Published 5 hours ago

Lobong pushes for increase of states’ budget

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd November 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.