Mayiik, Dhieu return home after undergoing 14-day quarantine in Qatar

The Foreign Affairs Minister, Mayiik Ayii and Investment Minister, Dhieu Mathok have returned to the country after undergoing two-week Coronavirus quarantine in Qatar.

Early this month, the two ministers tested positive for Covid-19 in Doha, forcing the entire presidential advance team to undergo quarantine in Qatar.

They were among a high-level government delegation which arrived in Doha on 07 November to meet with the Qatari government, ahead of what would President Kiir’s first-ever working visit to the Gulf country.

But the meeting was then cancelled.

The delegation – which was headed up by the Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs, Tut Gatluak – comprised the ministers of foreign affairs, finance, investment, roads and bridges, higher education, and agriculture were later then all quarantined.

Others are the governor of the central bank, managing director of the state oil firm Nilepet and secretary-general of Islamic affairs.

This morning, the deputy minister of Foreign Affairs and International cooperation Deng Dau said both Mayiik Ayii and Dhieu Mathok came back to Juba.

“This morning, I went to the airport with officials from the ministry of investment to receive our two ministers from Doha,” Deng Dau said.

“Honorable minister, Mayiik Ayii Deng, the minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation and honorable minister Dr. Dhieu Mathok, the minister of investment, they arrived this morning via Khartoum.

“They left Doha last night and they connected from Khartoum and they arrived this morning. They are in very good health and mood. They have been kept for two weeks and will be resuming they normal duties as soon as possible.”

