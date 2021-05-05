Mayom fighting death toll rises to 9

The number of those killed in clashes between armed youth and security officers in Mayom County has risen after four more people succumbed to the injuries, according to Unity State minister of information.

This brings the total number of those confirmed dead by the authorities to nine.

On Saturday, armed men allegedly from Unity State raided cattle in Gogrial East County, Warrap State.

Twelve people, including a pregnant woman, were killed and at least one thousand cattle stolen.

Gogrial authorities accused raiders from Mayom.

This prompted the Commissioner of Mayom County to intervene by asking the youth in his area to return the stolen animals.

But the youth reportedly resisted the attempt, leading to clashes with the commissioner’s security team.

“In the process of exchanging some words before the dialogue could start, the bodyguards and youth opened fire, resulting in the killing of five people,” Gabriel Hon told Eye Radio on Tuesday, adding that nine others sustained injuries.

He described the deceased as three police officers and two herders, who died on the spot during the fighting at Byei cattle camp.

Pastoralist communities have continued to experience endless waves of communal violence, mainly fueled by revenge attacks and cattle raiding.

In April, a similar cattle-related attack left at least 15 people dead, including women and children.

The UN Mission in South Sudan recently said conflicts over cattle and revenge killings remain the biggest insecurity challenges.

