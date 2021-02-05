5th February 2021
Med Blue denies issuing fake Coronavirus results

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 4 hours ago

Dr. Nyawei Peter Gatkuoth, Med Blue laboratory specialist at her office on Thursday, Feb 4, 2021 | Credit | Priscah Akol/Eye Radio

Med Blue laboratory entrusted with the covid19 screening has refuted claims of issuing mismatched and fake covid-19 results.

This came after some travelers were caught at Ugandan border with fake coronavirus free certificates with Med Blue logo.

In 2020, the government authorized Med Blue to test people intending to travel outside the country.

According to the laboratory specialist, Dr. Nyawei Peter Gatkuoth, Med-Blue has high-tech laboratory to detect the authentication of the document.

Dr. Nyawei said the facility has introduced a barcode and a hologram stick so that some fraudsters will not be able to forge the certificate.

“The result has many sequences, first there is a barcode and scan for one result only. So, it is impossible to change the results,” she told Eye Radio on Thursday.

She stated that the fake result certificates caught in the hand of some people were not issued by Med Blue clinic.

“We are aware of this fraud and that is why our results are internet-based. As long as you have a smart phone, you will be able to scan it. We are connected to the border and airport,” Dr. Nyawei added.

