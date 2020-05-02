Medics concerned over limited protection equipment

Medical doctors under their umbrella group-Doctors’ Union of South Sudan have raised concerns over lack of Personal Protective Equipment for frontline workers as they fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Sudan has 45 total cases of COVID-19 since the confirmation of its first case on April 5th.

According to the doctors, many frontline workers are concerned that if one doctor, nurse, or cleaner becomes infected with coronavirus, they can transmit it to every client seeking care at the facility.

The Union says it cannot afford to lose a single healthcare staff to COVID-19 as it will leave a huge vacuum in service delivery.

For this, they called on the government and private employers to observe the rights and occupational safety of healthcare professionals and address their concerns.

“What we expect from the government is to make sure protection is provided to these healthcare workers who would be on the frontline,” said Dr. Anthony Garang, the Acting Chairperson of the South Sudan Doctors’ Union.

“Yes the government has procured PPEs and masks and other protective equipment but what we are saying is make sure they are in abundant supply because we don’t want to experience running out of supplies in the middle of the fight.”

He added that the government should put some measures and plans to ensure continuous supplies during this fight.