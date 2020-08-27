27th August 2020
Meet Abuk, the 'Tractor Lady' who is working for a change

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

Abuk Chol Mayen, the first lady in South Sudan behind the steering wheel of the tractor in a farm in Luri on the outskirts of Juba. Date: August 24, 2020 credit | Michael Daniel | Eye Radio

In South Sudan, men are known to be the ones driving tractors and working in the farms but in Juba today, a tractor lady is changing the story. Showing a completely different story of this male-oriented work and even motivating others to follow the path.

Abuk Chol Mayen works in Freedom Farm, a private-owned farm in Luri on the outskirts of Juba. She is the first lady in South Sudan who sat behind the steering wheel of the tractor.

Abuk is a strong example of courage and determination. She is encouraging women to believe in themselves and stop counting on men on everything.

She graduated in 2018 from the University of Juba faculty of Agriculture – a specialist in crop science. The 32-year tractor lady is a single mother of one.

Michael Daniel, an intern with Eye Radio spoke to Abuk about her experience as a tractor lady.

 

