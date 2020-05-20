Meet Dr. Ajak Makor who beat the COVID-19, recounts his days in isolation

As of 18th May 2020, South Sudan has recorded over 300 of the COVID-19 cases, with 4 recovered, and 6 death. Eye Radio talks to Dr. Ajak Makor, one of the COVID-19 patients who is recovering. Dr. Makor who is also a consultant surgeon at Juba Military Hospital said he was associated with contacts of the sixth case of COVID-19.

Dr. Makor isolated himself immediately in his room since April 24th. He was tested on 6th May, but he started developing symptoms since May 7th with a sore throat, generalized body ache, fever, and chest paint. He said he used low-dose aspirin, paracetamol high-dose, and local herbs, and it took him a week to feel better and almost recovered.

Dr. Makor gives his account of emotionally harrowing days in isolation to Eye Radio’s Journalist, Emmanuel Akile.

Total Page Visits: 216 - Today Page Visits: 216