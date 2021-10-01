Meet Mayang, the youngest CEO in S. Sudan

After securing a degree, the hope of every graduate after university is to secure a job where they can learn and apply their learnt skills in the job market.



According to Trading Economics global macro models and analysts, the unemployment rate in South Sudan is expected to reach 12.50 percent by the end of 2021 from 12 % previous year.

Unemployment rate measures the share of workers in the labor force who do not currently have a job but are actively looking for work.

Mayang Tut is one of the young South Sudanese that was faced by the rates of unemployment in the country.

After graduating from Addis-Ababa University with a degree in Human Resource management in, Mayang came back to South Sudan to find something to do.

Tarmacking was his everyday struggle trying to secure himself a job in the shaky market of South Sudan.

All his efforts and dedication went in vain and this made him do something different that can earn him so much cash.

At the age of 24 years old, Mayang Tut and his friend Simon Chaw brainstormed together and started a boda-boda business that gave birth to what they currently have as NileBoda Company.

NileBoda is a Transportation business that deals with leasing of boda-boda to people, providing tracking services for lost boda-boda and providing Nileboda online application.

In Juba or in any corner of this country, you do not need a map. You need a boda-boda. Name your destination, be rest assured to reach your destination as fast as you can.

Boda-bodas are the backbone of public transport in South Sudan and without doubt, the fastest way to get around the capital city.

After coming together, they dedicated themselves to solving problems with passion and entrepreneurship as the main building block.

They began the business with only two boda-bodas and right now the company has more than one hundred bikes.

Mayang believes in hard work, dedicating his time and sacrificing for a good course. As a young man, he hopes to build a great business empire a few years from now.

Having witnessed quite a number of fatal accidents on the roads in South Sudan, Nileboda business has an academy where they train all their riders and educate them on road safety and measures.

The rider, the bike and passengers are also insured under the company in case of any accidents.

Like any other business, challenges are part of the journey but Tut overcomes the challenges with great hopes of a better tomorrow.

“Every challenge that I come across, I don’t see them as problems, I see them as a chance to improve ourselves.” Mayang told Eye Radio.

Mayang and his team mates hope to develop a network of NileBoda Riders who will increase safety on the roads, improve the livelihoods of many boda boda riders through aspects of microcredit and microinsurance and also make transport around the city easier, comfortable and more reliable.

He urged the young people not to only rely on the government for opportunities but rather be problem solvers.

Through creative thinking and generating ideas, Mayang and the team believes every young person can achieve their goals in life.

The young entrepreneur also added that young people should not only start businesses that are easy to start, rather they should identify a market gap and find a solution to that problem.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter