25th August 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
[spt-posts-ticker]

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Melut protesters threaten to close Airport over unmet oil services

Melut protesters threaten to close Airport over unmet oil services

Author: Obaj Okuj, Alhadi Hawari | Published: 8 hours ago

Some of the protesters meet local leaders on Tuesday, August 25th, 2020. Courtesy photo/ Ayeik Ador.

Residents of Melut County in Upper Nile state have threatened to shut down Paloch Airport if their demands for services from DAR oil firm are not met.

The second day of protest begun this morning as young people there called on the government to intervene to resolve the grievances.

The angry natives have accused the company of negligence in disposing of waste and provision of services such as clean drinking water to the surrounding community.

Other demands include providing health care, educations, and employment of the locals in the Dar Petroleum Operating Company (DPOC).

They reportedly spent last night at the operational base center of DPOC.

The protestors want the Ministry of Petroleum and the Ministry Labour to mediate between them and Dar Petroleum Company.

One of the protestors who spoke to Eye Radio via phone from Melut said they will also interfere with the operations of the company if the government does not intervene.

“We don’t want any plane to land in the airfield, except the plane of the Minister of Petroleum and the Minister of Labor and the President of DPOC, without that we don’t any plane to land in the airport,” Ayeik Ador told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

“We are still continuing with the peaceful protest, we will not leave the streets until the minister of labor and the minister of petroleum and the president of DPOC meet our demands, so this is what happened this morning,” he added.

Officials in the area, however, say the demonstrators have not submitted an official letter detailing their grievances and demands.

“There is a peaceful protest, but I am waiting for the petition so that I take it and submit it to the national government,” said William Paul, the former Secretary-General of the defunct Northern Upper Nile State.

“At the moment, we are meeting with the county local security committee. Once we are done, we will send their demands to the national government.”

In response, the Minister of Labour, James Hoth Mai said his ministry was not officially notified of the demands of the people in the area.

“Well, I was informed yesterday morning by the IGP of the Police, but there’s no official letter came to us in the labor here. Up to now, it’s the ministry of petroleum who is actually managing.”

The Ministry of Petroleum and DPOC are yet to comment on the matter.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gunmen shoot dead VP Igga’s six bodyguards 1

Gunmen shoot dead VP Igga’s six bodyguards

Published Thursday, August 20, 2020

Update: 7 people dead in a plane crash in Juba 2

Update: 7 people dead in a plane crash in Juba

Published Saturday, August 22, 2020

SPLM-IO won’t replace Upper Nile gov nominee Olony 3

SPLM-IO won’t replace Upper Nile gov nominee Olony

Published Monday, August 24, 2020

SSPDF officer attacks army General’s home, kills two bodyguards 4

SSPDF officer attacks army General’s home, kills two bodyguards

Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020

‘We are not down on our knees’ -Central bank boss 5

‘We are not down on our knees’ -Central bank boss

Published Friday, August 21, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Melut protesters threaten to close Airport over unmet oil services

Published 8 hours ago

WFP denies hiring plane that crashed in Juba

Published 10 hours ago

Cleric urges gov’t, NAS to respect Rome Declaration

Published 11 hours ago

S.Sudan to borrow $250 millions for budget deficit

Published 13 hours ago

Somali court sentences official to 18 years in prison for stealing Covid-19 funds

Published 14 hours ago

Gov’t grounds Antonov An-26s after latest plane crash

Published 16 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th August 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.