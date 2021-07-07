7th July 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   ‘Mike Mike’ to be court-martialed – SSPDF

‘Mike Mike’ to be court-martialed – SSPDF

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 8 hours ago

Lt.-Col. Anguei Kerbino Kuanyin Bol aka Robert Mike in a recent picture | Credit | Facebook

The SSPDF will soon court-martial one of its officers who was recently involved in a gunfight with security personnel in Juba.

On Monday, Robert Angui, popularly known as Mike Mike exchanged gunfire with police and National Security Service officers in Hai Cinema area.

The residential area was rocked with sounds of gunfire at midday as countless people were spotted fleeing the scene, scampering for safety.

In a statement issued, Tuesday, the army said Angui, who is a Regimental Sergeant Major in the SSPDF resisted attempts by officers to have him re-arrested.

He was, however, later arrested with no casualty reported.

Mike Mike is said to have been charged with “attempting to murder a Lieutenant Colonel called Amel Kerbino Kuanyin.”

According to the SSPDF spokesperson, the suspect is also accused of other charges not made public by the Criminal Investigations Department.

Major General Lul Ruai said Mike Mike will be “investigated and arraign before a military court-martial.”

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

LOD: Lotuho

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir reconstitutes Council of States 1

Kiir reconstitutes Council of States

Published Saturday, July 3, 2021

Thirty-five MPs axed before taking oath 2

Thirty-five MPs axed before taking oath

Published Sunday, July 4, 2021

MI rearrests ‘rogue’ army officer Mike 3

MI rearrests ‘rogue’ army officer Mike

Published 23 hours ago

Girls outperform boys in 2021 primary education exams 4

Girls outperform boys in 2021 primary education exams

Published Friday, July 2, 2021

Stop buying V8’s, invest your money—petroleum minister 5

Stop buying V8’s, invest your money—petroleum minister

Published Sunday, July 4, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Security forces deployed in Juba ahead of Independence day – army

Published 33 mins ago

U.S. urges Abiy to urgently hold an “inclusive” political dialogue

Published 55 mins ago

Gov’t rehabilitates Juba-Nimule road

Published 1 hour ago

1992 Juba massacre orphans, widows ask gov’t for assistance

Published 1 hour ago

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse killed in attack

Published 1 hour ago

NRA launches electronic tax collection system

Published 2 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th July 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.