‘Mike Mike’ to be court-martialed – SSPDF

The SSPDF will soon court-martial one of its officers who was recently involved in a gunfight with security personnel in Juba.

On Monday, Robert Angui, popularly known as Mike Mike exchanged gunfire with police and National Security Service officers in Hai Cinema area.

The residential area was rocked with sounds of gunfire at midday as countless people were spotted fleeing the scene, scampering for safety.

In a statement issued, Tuesday, the army said Angui, who is a Regimental Sergeant Major in the SSPDF resisted attempts by officers to have him re-arrested.

He was, however, later arrested with no casualty reported.

Mike Mike is said to have been charged with “attempting to murder a Lieutenant Colonel called Amel Kerbino Kuanyin.”

According to the SSPDF spokesperson, the suspect is also accused of other charges not made public by the Criminal Investigations Department.

Major General Lul Ruai said Mike Mike will be “investigated and arraign before a military court-martial.”

