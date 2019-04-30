Finance Ministry cancels all financial aid

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning has suspended financial assistance of any kind in the institution.

In a Ministerial order dated 26th of April 2019, Minister Salvatore Garang Mabiordit said: as the ministry closes the 2018/2019 fiscal year budget, it shall only report on the actual expenditure of the year and cannot approve for over expenditure.

The order further states that, “all payments can only be approved by the Minister of Finance” and that “the Deputy Minister can do so when the minister is out of the country.”

Meanwhile, the 1st Undersecretary for Planning and the Director-General of Account are only obliged to prepare shortlists for prioritized claims.

This includes urgent payments from the office of the President and security needs as presented to the minister for approval, including transfers from the block account to current accounts.

Minister Salvatore Garang urged all senior staff at the ministry to adhere to the order which came in to effect from the date of signature.